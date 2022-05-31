For some Mountain View residents, the city’s “narrow streets” ordinance doesn’t quite measure up – literally.
At the Mountain View City Council’s May 24 meeting, council members approved a suite of modifications to the city’s parking restrictions and regulations, based on promises made at Measure C’s initial adoption and feedback from the community and measurement surveys. Measure C, which voters approved in November 2020, bans oversized vehicles, including RVs, from parking on city streets that are under 40 feet wide. A group of RV dwellers is suing the city in an effort to overturn Measure C, prompting the plaintiffs and the city to agree to a moratorium on ticketing and towing through July 4.
In an effort to appease both anti-RV voices and safe-parking advocates, the council opted to expand the list of street segments included in the “narrow streets” ordinance, while limiting the city’s enforcement of its overnight parking ban on other streets. The effect will likely constitute a migration of oversized vehicles from residential areas to more industrial ones.
The city hired consultants to remeasure some contested streets included in the yet-to-be-enforced parking ban, adding 37 new street segments less than 40 feet wide and four streets with qualifying bike lanes to the list of restricted areas.
At the same time, city staff evaluated the use of “No Parking 2 a.m.-6 a.m.” signs to limit overnight parking on 38 city streets. According to city law, overnight parking is restricted on all city streets; however, the ban is only enforced on streets with signage.
Public works director Dawn Cameron told the council that the parking restrictions don’t affect traffic, but rather protect
sensitive industrial and ecological habitats, making them ineffective in achieving the stated goal in most cases.
City staff recommended removing the signs from all but eight streets, despite pushback from residents and property owners, arguing that a red curb might be more effective at traffic control and preventing blocked driveways.
Vice Mayor Alison Hicks said she met with several property owners who are “not happy” with the prospect of increased parking on their streets, but noted that once they become more aware of the plight of the homeless, they seem willing to cooperate with the city.
“The oversized vehicles are going to be able to move into some of our more commercial and office spaces,” Hicks said. “I’m happy to see, now that (the difficulty finding affordable housing) may be more visible to some people, that they may want to partner and help us solve the problem.”
The new measures will take effect Aug. 30, after the moratorium on enforcement of the oversized vehicle ordinances expires next month.
The Town Crier reached out to the legal team representing the RV owners in their lawsuit against the city, but they declined to comment on the council’s updates.
