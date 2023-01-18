Firefighters quickly extinguished an early-morning residential fire in Mountain View today (Jan. 18), with no injuries reported, according to city of Mountain View officials.
The fire, first called in at 12:51 a.m., caused an estimated $140,000 in damages to a multifamily residential building on the 1800 block of Ednamary Way. The residents were not home at the time of the blaze, and residents of an adjacent structure evacuated prior to firefighters’ arrival.
First responders reported smoke coming from the second floor of the two-story building.
“Firefighters quickly initiated a fire attack with pre-connected fire attack lines and extinguished the flames. Fire units discovered the flames spread into the adjacent unit on the other side of the adjoining wall and quickly extinguished the fire,” a city press release stated. “Mountain View Police closed traffic in both directions of Ednamary Way while fire units and equipment were on the scene.”
Only the two impacted units were determined uninhabitable. The property manager is reaching out to the affected apartments’ occupants to arrange temporary housing.
Firefighters gave the “all clear” at 3:13 a.m., meaning everyone was accounted for and the fire was completely extinguished. Traffic was reopened in both directions of Ednamary Way.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The building was turned over to facilities maintenance for repairs.
