An early-morning fire gutted two units at a multifamily residence in Mountain View.

 Courtesy of the Mountain View Fire Department

Firefighters quickly extinguished an early-morning residential fire in Mountain View today (Jan. 18), with no injuries reported, according to city of Mountain View officials.

The fire, first called in at 12:51 a.m., caused an estimated $140,000 in damages to a multifamily residential building on the 1800 block of Ednamary Way. The residents were not home at the time of the blaze, and residents of an adjacent structure evacuated prior to firefighters’ arrival.

