A Mountain View police officer is recovering after being shot during a traffic stop early Saturday morning near Castro Street in downtown Mountain View. A suspect in the shooting was "safely apprehended" Sunday after a multi-agency search.
U.S. marshals arrested Jeffrey Choy, 33, in Fremont a little more than 24 hours after Choy allegedly shot the patrol officer. The suspect will be booked on charges of attempted murder.
The patrol officer, who is not being identified, was conducting a car stop at Villa Street and Wild Cherry Lane shortly after midnight July 16 when a person inside the car shot at him and then drove away, according to a police statement. The officer did not return fire.
"A short while later, a community member called our dispatch center to report the suspect had crashed his car at Higdon (Avenue) and Villa and then had run away from the crash scene," according to the police.
The officer suffered gunshot wounds to his upper body and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The injuries were not life threatening and the officer is expected to make a full recovery, according to his department.
Mountain View police thanked the multiple law enforcement agencies, including Los Altos, involved in the search and apprehension of the suspect.
“I am forever grateful that this was not a tragedy for our MVPD family,” Police Chief Chris Hsiung said earlier this weekend. “Our officers go out every day, not knowing what they may encounter on patrol.”
Following the arrest, Hsiung said: "To say I am proud of the around-the-clock work our teams did to find the man responsible for wounding our officer is an understatement."
