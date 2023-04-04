City of Mountain View officials looked to the future and touted achievements, including completion of the city’s final draft housing element, during the 2023 City Annual Update Friday.
More than 100 city leaders, business representatives and local residents attended the gathering at the Hyatt Centric hotel, jointly organized by the city and the Mountain View Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber CEO and president Peter Katz introduced Mayor Alison Hicks, who intended to appear in person but delivered her update via Zoom because she was isolating due to a
COVID-19 infection.
Hicks noted that city leaders strive to meet Mountain View’s seven strategic priorities, which include economic vitality, housing, community for all, sustainability, livability, mobility and good governance.
She described economic vitality in two parts: how the city can help downtown centers and village centers thrive, and how the city can keep employers, many of which are tech-based, thriving.
Hicks, trained as a city planner, said one of her goals is for Mountain View to be a “15-minute city.” A 15-minute city allows inhabitants to travel for their routine needs – for example, grocery shopping, medical appointments and gathering spots – within a 15-minute walk or bike ride.
“The city’s consultant has done community meetings, focus groups and a survey to get input on the strategy, and we’ll bring that information back to council soon,” she said.
Hicks also addressed the major move of making Castro Street a pedestrian mall closed to cars. The city closed Castro to cars during the pandemic to promote both walkability and outdoor dining; since then, it’s essentially become a popular public plaza, and city officials are in the process of making it permanent.
Hicks acknowledged Councilmember Lucas Ramirez, who during half of his tenure as Mountain View mayor the year prior organized the Castro pedestrian mall ad hoc committee.
The committee, which focused on the mall plan, design, guides and standards, comprised Hicks, Councilmember Margaret Abe-Koga, former Councilmember Sally Lieber and residents.
“We’re going through the rather lengthy legal requirements and significant cleanup program changes and redesigns so that we can make it permanent and coordinate with the upcoming bike and pedestrian underpass that we’re doing to accompany Caltrain electrification,” Hicks said.
Reducing carbon footprint
Officials will focus on improving transportation across the city and encourage the 15-minute city idea by fostering related services and streets that support active transportation, including biking, scootering and walking.
Active transportation is also part of the city’s plan to decrease its overall carbon footprint, Hicks said. The city is encouraging biodiversity by enhancing the number of plants, wildlife and trees in parks across the city.
Set to replace the Community Tree Masterplan adopted in 2015, community outreach and engagement for the Biodiversity and Urban Forest Plan, part of city council’s strategic roadmap, is scheduled to launch April 22.
City Manager Kimbra McCarthy said Mountain View has been proactive in cutting carbon emissions; while it adopted a resolution to become carbon neutral by 2045, the city is exploring the acceleration of decarbonization strategies by 2035.
Housing goals
In addition to ecological goals, McCarthy emphasized the city’s housing targets. The city of Mountain View is required in its housing element to provide conditions for constructing a minimum of 11,100 housing units, and she said the city approved more than the minimum. The city aims to facilitate building a total of 14,000 housing units – 750 for extremely low-income residents, 1,700 for very low, 1,250 for low, 750 for moderate and 9,550 for above-moderate, according to the final housing element draft.
“Our council is set to consider and adopt the housing element on April 11,” McCarthy said. “So we’re very close to the end of this two-year culmination and we’re very pleased with where we’ve ended, not only with zoning or way more than 11,000 units, but also a lot of really great programs and activities that will be very impactful. So part of that is also affordable housing. This is really how we’re moving the needle right now.”
Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian and State Sen. Josh Becker helped procure millions of dollars in funding for affordable housing, McCarthy said, adding that the city currently has an $80 million memorandum of understanding with the county for affordable housing funding.
