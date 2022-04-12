In person for the first time since 2019, Mountain View’s annual state of the city update brought representatives from all levels of government and industry together March 31 at Michaels at Shoreline for a run-through of the city’s plans for 2022.
After focusing on pandemic recovery with last year’s “Hope in View” update, this year’s theme turned toward “The View Ahead.”
In his opening remarks, Mountain View Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Peter Katz compared the meeting to a high school reunion of sorts, acknowledging the presence of Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian and attendees from U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo’s office, El Camino Health and the city council, among others.
Mayor Lucas Ramirez’s speech focused on the city’s successes over the past year, including receiving nearly $15.7 million in American Rescue Plan funding, the second half of which is set to be distributed to the city this year.
The funds have already been used to give loans and grants to small businesses, fund the Castro StrEATs program and, for the first time in city history, provide direct cash assistance to residents through a joint program with Mountain View’s Community Services Agency.
In the coming year, the city’s direct-income pilot program, ElevateMV, will further use ARPA funds to get cash in the hands of residents.
City Manager Kimbra McCarthy, who assumed her position in March 2020, offered a line that drew laughs from the audience: “I never thought I would get a table gift of a rapid antigen test.”
McCarthy laid out a vision for the next year in the city, one “with a lot of heart that punches above our weight.”
After touting the city’s COVID recovery successes – from administering more than 130,000 free vaccinations to establishing an eviction help center – she introduced the city’s strategic plans and programs developed over 2021 for the year
ahead.
As a part of the process, McCarthy said, the city has introduced a new logo, optimized for mobile applications, and vision of creating “a welcoming, vibrant city that plans intentionally and leads regionally to create livable, sustainable neighborhoods, access to nature and open spaces, and a strong, innovation-driven economy.”
Many of the city’s plans focus on growth expected to come. Like all other cities in the region, the state has mandated Mountain View must develop a housing plan that will add a significant number of housing units – 11,135 – by 2031.
To prepare for the growth, McCarthy said the city has met with brokers to identify vacant properties for development. The housing element will come before the city council again in June.
The city is set to begin construction on a new, center-running reversible bus lane along Shoreline Boulevard in anticipation of growth in the North Bayshore neighborhood driven by the Google North Bayshore Master Plan.
The plan is projected to add 7,000 housing units between Highway 101 and Charleston Road. The city also will break ground soon on a new aquatic center at Rengstorff Park and is working on construction of a new public safety building on the current site of the police station on Villa Street.