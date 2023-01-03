Mountain View leaders are starting off 2023 looking to fill two gaping holes in leadership – one a seat on the city council, the other at police chief.
The council is scheduled to hold a special meeting Thursday to discuss the process for filling the vacant council seat created when Councilmember Sally Lieber resigned last month after being elected to the State Board of Equalization Nov. 8. Leaders also are determining next steps after Police Chief Chris Hsiung announced he was leaving last month to accept a position as undersheriff in the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
In a Dec. 19 press release, city officials reported that Hsiung was “retiring” after a 33-year career in law enforcement, nearly 28 of those with the Mountain View Police Department. Hsiung, who succeeded Max Bosel as police chief two years ago, is scheduled to leave Feb. 10. Bosel will return as interim chief while “next steps are determined for filling MVPD’s top leadership position,” said city spokesperson Lenka Wright.
Bosel was originally appointed Mountain View’s police chief in August 2014 and retired in December 2020.
Council members are set to determine Thursday whether filling Lieber’s vacant council seat will be by appointment or special election. The person who fills the vacancy will hold the seat for the remainder of Lieber’s term, which expires in January 2025. Lieber’s resignation from the council was effective Friday.
“On behalf of the City Council, I thank Councilmember Lieber for her public service to Mountain View residents,” said Mayor Lucas Ramirez. “I have appreciated Councilmember Lieber’s passion for protecting the environment and seeking equal opportunity for all community members.”
City leaders also had kind words for longtime police department member Hsiung.
“Chief Hsiung has helped shape what the Mountain View olice Department is today by improving transparency and building stronger relations with our residents,” said City Manager Kimbra McCarthy. “He has remained steadfast in championing enhanced public communications through emerging technology including social media early on, driving increased open dialogue and heightening public awareness within our diverse community.”
Under his leadership, the department embarked on a pilot program, the Behavioral Science Unit, to meet the mental health and social service needs of residents before a mental health crisis makes it necessary for police interaction.
