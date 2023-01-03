Mountain View leaders are starting off 2023 looking to fill two gaping holes in leadership – one a seat on the city council, the other at police chief.

The council is scheduled to hold a special meeting Thursday to discuss the process for filling the vacant council seat created when Councilmember Sally Lieber resigned last month after being elected to the State Board of Equalization Nov. 8. Leaders also are determining next steps after Police Chief Chris Hsiung announced he was leaving last month to accept a position as undersheriff in the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

Max Bosel

Bosel
Chris Hsiung

Hsiung

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.