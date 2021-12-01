A standoff in downtown Mountain View ended peacefully this afternoon after a man entered an occupied home, brandished a knife and refused to leave, prompting an evacuation and subsequent police negotiation that closed several streets adjacent to the Caltrain station.
The man, unknown to the home's occupants, entered the kitchen of the Front Lane home at approximately 8:45 a.m. The man and woman inside retreated to their upstairs bedroom, locked the door and called the police. The Mountain View police and fire departments responded, evacuating the couple via a ladder from their third-floor window, and worked to address what they described as a situation with a "barricaded man."
In addition to the local departments on scene, the Santa Clara County Mobile Crisis Team arrived to assist in resolving the conflict, which police had initially described as a residential burglary. The multi-hour negotiation resulted in the man's arrest just after noon, in what Mountain View Police Capt. Saul Jaeger described in a tweet as a collaborative effort resulting in "a safe outcome for all."
Officers entered the home through a ground-floor door and the suspect walked out of the front door of the home and was detained without incident, according to Mountain View Police Department spokesperson Katie Nelson. She said the man, a 24-year-old Arizona resident, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, false imprisonment and making criminal threats.
“I am very proud of the way our teams handled this call with such patience and care,” Mountain View Police Chief Chris Hsiung said in a statement this afternoon. “They worked to ensure the safety of all involved, and the results showed their efforts.”