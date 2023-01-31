displacement meeting 1

Photos by Christina Casillas/Town Crier

Residents and city leaders tackle the issue of resident displacement at an in-person meeting last week in Mountain View. 

The city of Mountain View wrapped up nearly two weeks of Zoom housing displacement response community discussions with a collaborative in-person meeting last week at the Mountain View Community Center.

Thursday’s meeting was dedicated to tenants, with attendees splitting into groups led by city officials and discussing questions related to tenant displacement prevention, mitigation and response.

displacement meeting 2

Photos by Christina Casillas/Town Crier

Residents and city leaders tackle the issue of resident displacement at an in-person meeting last week in Mountain View. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.