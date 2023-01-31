The city of Mountain View wrapped up nearly two weeks of Zoom housing displacement response community discussions with a collaborative in-person meeting last week at the Mountain View Community Center.
Thursday’s meeting was dedicated to tenants, with attendees splitting into groups led by city officials and discussing questions related to tenant displacement prevention, mitigation and response.
The meeting was the last of six scheduled before the Feb. 21 general session, in which community input findings compiled from the series will be shared. Local residents also can speak at the general session, according to Micaela Hellman-Tincher, the city’s housing and neighborhood services manager.
“That’s where we’re going to hopefully show to everyone, ‘We’ve collected your input, this is what we heard – did we get it right?’” Hellman-Tincher said during Thursday’s meeting.
City officials are set to bring their findings to the Mountain View City Council later this spring, she added.
Displacement response history
Property owners, developers – both nonprofit and market-rate – and tenants offered feedback on potential displacement response and mitigation strategies during the five meetings in January.
Displacement and the city’s response are not new issues, according to Wayne Chen, Mountain View’s assistant community development director. Since 2012, nearly 1,000 rent-stabilized units have been razed for redevelopment, which has displaced hundreds of families.
“About three years ago, the city council was reviewing a few residential development projects,” Chen said during Thursday’s meeting. “Those new construction projects included demolishing existing rent-stabilized units, and that resulted in families, households being displaced, sometimes out of the city or out of the region.”
Council members placed displacement response as a high-priority item on the council work plan in 2019, but after study sessions in October 2019 and September 2020, efforts slowed because of the pandemic.
When Chen asked attendees at Thursday’s meeting to raise their hands if they had been following the city’s displacement discussions since 2019, approximately half of the estimated 40 people did.
This time around, city officials were especially interested in soliciting public input related to replacement requirements for units demolished for redevelopment and the preservation and acquisition of rent-stabilized units.
Local residents have expressed support for policies that prevent displacement and, when displacement occurs, efforts to keep tenants in Mountain View and mitigate stress by reducing the number of relocations a tenant must make.
Many meeting participants either faced displacement themselves or feared potential displacement.
Opportunity to Purchase Act
Tim MacKenzie, a Mountain View resident in the Monta Loma neighborhood, said during the Jan. 25 Zoom meeting that displacement seemed like a possibility after he saw a paper taped to his door Nov. 1 alerting him that the property he lived on was sold.
“I have not been displaced – it was sold to someone who is using it as an investment property,” he said. “There was no opportunity (to purchase), I just got the notice. And then on Dec. 9, I think I got a letter saying the house has been sold, here’s the new ownership.”
Opportunity to Purchase Acts, including Community Opportunity to Purchase Acts and Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Acts – which give tenants the option to purchase the property they rent if it’s offered for sale – were major talking points during many of the tenant meetings, including Zoom meetings Jan. 12 and Jan. 25 and the in-person gathering Thursday.
Hellman-Tincher said city officials are studying Opportunity to Purchase Acts.
“The point of that is that this allows anybody who wants to to make an offer to purchase the property,” she said. “And the idea is that would include a tenant group or some other community-led group, like a nonprofit, to make an offer to purchase a property, and the idea is otherwise people don’t know that properties are calling for sale until they get a notice on their door that says, ‘Your property has been sold.’”
When an attendee at Thursday’s meeting asked whether an Opportunity to Purchase Act would apply to condominiums, Chen specified that officials were studying the acts related to rent-stabilized units.
Hellman-Tincher emphasized the importance of community meetings and gathering input on public policies.
“You all have brought up some of the real nuances of, you know, why these policies are complicated, and then we have to make sure we do them right in order to make them work,” she told attendees during Thursday’s meeting, noting that she appreciated that participants brought up “the information we need so we can bring good information to our council in a few months.”
To comment or schedule a meeting with displacement response staff, email
For more information, visit mountainview.gov/depts/comdev/housing/programs/displacement_response.asp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments