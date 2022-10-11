_MV_Housingelement

Mountain View received feedback from the state on his housing element, the first in Santa Clara County. City officials in Los Altos are currently waiting for feedback on their draft. 

The city of Mountain View has moved to the next stage of its housing element process: revision. The city received feedback from the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development on its draft housing element Sept. 29.

As the first city in Santa Clara County to submit a draft housing element and receive input from HCD, jurisdictions across the county are keeping an eye on HCD’s response to progressive Mountain View.

