MV City Hall

Town Crier File Photo

The city of Mountain View established a stand-alone Housing Department July 1 aimed at advancing inclusive housing programs and affordable housing project plans.

The Housing Department existed previously as a faction of the Community Development Department, but city officials allotted $57.2 million, or approximately 10% of its budget expenditures, to set up the new department, which will focus on rent stabilization, affordable housing and tenant protection policies. Funding came from money dedicated to affordable housing, not from the general fund, according to city spokesperson Lenka Wright.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.