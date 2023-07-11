The city of Mountain View established a stand-alone Housing Department July 1 aimed at advancing inclusive housing programs and affordable housing project plans.
The Housing Department existed previously as a faction of the Community Development Department, but city officials allotted $57.2 million, or approximately 10% of its budget expenditures, to set up the new department, which will focus on rent stabilization, affordable housing and tenant protection policies. Funding came from money dedicated to affordable housing, not from the general fund, according to city spokesperson Lenka Wright.
The department comprises two divisions: Affordable Housing and Rent Stabilization.
Although the department will substantially address affordable housing projects, it will also be involved in developing some market-rate projects if issues the department focuses on are identified.
“Projects involving market-rate developments will remain with the city’s Community Development Department,” Wright said. “However, the market-rate developments will continue to be coordinated with and reviewed by the Housing Department for any requirements related to the city’s Below-Market-Rate affordable housing program, tenant relocation assistance and replacement of existing residential units that would be demolished by the new market-rate project.”
In line with the city’s proclaimed focus on housing policies that promote equity and inclusivity, the department will oversee development of some affordable housing projects outlined in the city’s newest housing element, which secured state approval in May.
“The new Housing Department will be directly involved in 22 work plan projects related to the implementation of the 2023-2031 housing element, 18 as the lead and four as co-leads,” Wright said.
Department director
City officials hired Wayne Chen to serve as the department’s housing director. Chen served as the city’s assistant director of community development until Monday, his first day as department head.
“I am extremely pleased to promote Wayne Chen as Mountain View’s first Housing Director,” said City Manager Kimbra McCarthy in the release. “Wayne has a demonstrated commitment to our community and he is widely recognized throughout the region for his experience leading significant and complex housing projects. ... His innovative mindset and creativity in finding housing solutions, especially for affordable housing, will serve the City and Housing staff well in the years to come as we build a new Housing Department and advance the ambitious projects in the City’s Housing Element.”
Chen joined the city’s Community Development Department in 2016 as housing and neighborhood services manager, and in 2018 was promoted to assistant director. He oversaw implementation of the Below-Market-Rate Housing Program, the Community Stabilization and Fair Rent Act and the Notice of Funding Availability program, which allows for the development of 100% affordable housing projects.
In an interview with the Town Crier, Chen said among his priorities is reducing accessibility barriers, thus encouraging access to housing and related resources.
“Reducing barriers would be something we have to make it easier for folks to participate in developing strategies, such as tenant displacement strategy, having interpretation services or translation, documents translated into different languages, whether it’s Spanish, Chinese or Russian,” he said. “That will help get people to understand what we’re talking about, what the issues are, and for them to feel like they have a voice and that they can contribute to the discussion and help to shape policies for council consideration.”
