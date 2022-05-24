The city of Mountain View unveiled its draft housing element at an Environmental Planning Commission meeting last week, amid news that the state Department of Housing and Community Development has rejected housing elements submitted by some Southern California cities.
After city staff presented the draft May 19, the commission held a nearly three-hour discussion of the proposed plan that will guide the city’s housing policy from 2023 to 2031. The state has mandated that Mountain View zone for an additional 11,135 housing units during the eight-year cycle.
Although previous discussions – such as one at the March 8 city council meeting – focused on the sites inventory for potential housing, or list of parcels for development, both public commenters and commissioners last week raised questions about the housing element’s lack of timelines and specificity in its less objective goals.
According to the housing element’s formal goals, the city aims to:
• Create more housing, with diverse options focusing on creating walkable neighborhoods.
• Be “an inclusive and equitable community with available and accessible housing assistance.”
• Address displacement and homelessness with comprehensive services and housing opportunities.
• Be a city that is an “effective steward of housing solutions through funding, advocacy, partnerships and community outreach and engagement.”
Barriers to building
To accompany the high-level goals, city officials have suggested a wide variety of programs, but housing advocates argued at the meeting that though the city’s goals are on the right track, its programs lack clear timelines.
James Kuszmaul of Mountain View YIMBY said that while the city has worked hard on the draft, it lacks objective goals and time frames.
“This is something that many Southern California cities (which submitted their housing elements to the state in February) have been dinged for by HCD and made noncompliant,” Kuszmaul said.
He added that compressing developer timelines is critical to getting new housing built. In YIMBY’s work with developers, one of the most common pieces of feedback they received about barriers to building new housing was working with cities on approval processes, according to Kuszmaul.
William Cranston, chairperson of the Environmental
Planning Commission, agreed that particularly in the case of below-market-rate projects, the approval process should be streamlined to 12 months from its current average of 18-24 months.
Emily Anne Ramos, a member of the city’s Rental Housing Committee, said some of the goals “seem incredibly broad,” pointing to the second goal, in particular.
“The housing element is supposed to be very specific,” she said.
Two property owners who spoke during public comment asked to have their parcels and development plans included in the housing element, while Ramos argued that some locations listed in the sites inventory are unlikely to be developed because of existing buildings, such as Community Service Agency’s location at 204 Stierlin Road.
Concerns about feasibility and specificity are particularly striking in light of HCD’s decision to reject the city of Los Angeles’ housing element, putting lack of local control and loss of state funding on the line. According to reporting from the San Francisco Chronicle, HCD approved only six of Southern California’s 196 housing elements, which had an earlier submission deadline than the Bay Area’s January 2023 adoption deadline.
Southern California’s poor precedent, combined with HCD’s new enforcement arm, means the housing element may not only have to prove it’s possible for Mountain View to add its assigned 11,135 units in theory, but city officials also must show how they plan to get the units built.
In addition to policy goals, the commission discussed how new development might fit with existing neighborhood precise plans, including in “village centers” with mixed-use zoning at San Antonio Road and El Camino Real, 400 Moffett, Grant Park Plaza, Blossom Valley Shopping Center, and Central Expressway and Rengstorff Avenue.
The city council is scheduled to review the draft at its June 14 meeting.
