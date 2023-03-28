Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Subscribers support the Los Altos Town Crier – please log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for reading!
Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
The Day Worker Center of Mountain View, a nonprofit organization that provides a safe environment for day laborers to contract work with local employers, has experienced a stark decrease in employment of its workers this year compared to last, according to center executive director Maria Marroquin.
Matching day laborers with local homeowners and businesses, the center provided 1,194 jobs in February 2022. In contrast, last month the center provided just over 600 jobs, Marroquin said. Of last month’s jobs, 386 were given to men and 220 were given to women, she added.
While the winter and fall months are the slowest for the center because wet weather conditions make outdoor jobs, including construction, gardening and painting, difficult or impossible for the day workers, the pandemic and economic landscape have contributed to the perfect storm the center faces.
Marroquin also attributed the decrease in jobs to mass tech layoffs at Silicon Valley companies, including Menlo Park-based Meta and San Francisco-headquartered Twitter, which have laid off large numbers of workers in the past few
months.
“It’s so difficult, because also added to the weather situation is just all these layoffs from the tech companies here in the Bay Area,” she said. “Many of these people who got laid off are former employers of the center. So in one way or another, employers have no need for services because they are at home or they really want to minimize expenses.”
Many of the employees who contract work through the center have been financially affected by the lack of work, Marroquin said, including some who can no longer afford to pay their rent.
“(Work) has been getting really slower and slower,” she said. “Emotionally, this is another situation where many people have been losing their housing. Many people are living now in their cars.”
Although the center is experiencing a drop in the number of employers seeking workers, Marroquin said the Day Worker Center plans to reopen its location for hybrid trainings and classes for its workers, services that were put on hold during the pandemic.
Marroquin said she hopes the informal reopening – set for Monday at the center, 113 Escuela Ave. – will encourage potential employers to step forward and hire workers.
“We really need a lot of employers to come, that they can be aware that we are still here and the workers need jobs,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments