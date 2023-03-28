dayworkercenter

Town Crier File Photo

Members of the Day Worker Center of Mountain View, shown here in 2020, are suffering under the impact of recent storms because much of the labor is done outdoors.

The Day Worker Center of Mountain View, a nonprofit organization that provides a safe environment for day laborers to contract work with local employers, has experienced a stark decrease in employment of its workers this year compared to last, according to center executive director Maria Marroquin.

 Matching day laborers with local homeowners and businesses, the center provided 1,194 jobs in February 2022. In contrast, last month the center provided just over 600 jobs, Marroquin said. Of last month’s jobs, 386 were given to men and 220 were given to women, she added.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.