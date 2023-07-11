The city of Mountain View added 17 spaces for oversized vehicles at the Shoreline Lot B Safe Parking site last month.
The lot, part of the city’s Safe Parking Program, provides safe, free, temporary parking locations for Mountain View residents and families who live in their vehicles. Residents in the program also receive case management services and access to water, restrooms, wash stations and other resources.
Most residents who park in the lots stay for approximately 287 days. According to a June 28 city-issued news release, Shoreline Lot B serves up to 180 residents monthly.
“Thanks to strong partners including the County of Santa Clara and operator MOVE MV, Mountain View’s Safe Parking Program is providing a secure, safe environment where community members who live in their vehicles can temporarily stay,” said Mayor Alison Hicks in the release. “Our city has grown to become the largest safe parking provider in the region with the capacity for up to 114 parking spaces at five locations. With this latest expansion of the Safe Parking Program, Mountain View can serve even more residents in need as they work to transition to more stability.”
The new spaces were announced during a news conference at Shoreline Lot B, which included officials from the city, the county and MOVE Mountain View.
MOVE, an organization founded in 2016 that partners with cities and operates safe parking locations across the Bay Area, runs Mountain View’s Safe Parking lots. The lots enable residents to get back on their feet in a safe environment, according to MOVE representatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments