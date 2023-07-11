The city of Mountain View added 17 spaces for oversized vehicles at the Shoreline Lot B Safe Parking site last month.

The lot, part of the city’s Safe Parking Program, provides safe, free, temporary parking locations for Mountain View residents and families who live in their vehicles. Residents in the program also receive case management services and access to water, restrooms, wash stations and other resources.

