Mountain View City Council members Tuesday (Jan. 24) narrowed the list of 10 applicants to five who remain under consideration for appointment to a vacant council seat.
Four of the five applicants moving forward in the appointment process are former council members – Ronit Bryant, Chris Clark, Michael Kasperzak and John McAlister. Emily Ann Ramos, a member of the city's Rental Housing Committee, is the fifth applicant.
The council will now interview the five applicants at its Jan. 30 meeting. The swearing-in of the new councilmember is scheduled to take place at the Feb. 14 council meeting.
The vacancy was created by the resignation last month of former Councilmember Sally Lieber, due to her recent election to the State Board of Equalization. The appointed council member will hold the seat for the remainder of the term, which expires in January 2025.
