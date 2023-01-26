Mountain View City Council members Tuesday (Jan. 24) narrowed the list of 10 applicants to five who remain under consideration for appointment to a vacant council seat.

Four of the five applicants moving forward in the appointment process are former council members – Ronit Bryant, Chris Clark, Michael Kasperzak and John McAlister. Emily Ann Ramos, a member of the city's Rental Housing Committee, is the fifth applicant.

