_castrostreet_mall_map

The proposed pedestrian mall will stretch four blocks along Mountain View’s Castro Street.

 

 Screenshot from last week’s council presentation

The Mountain View City Council gave policy direction at its meeting last week that will shape the future of downtown.

The council Oct. 11 formalized plans for the Castro Street Pedestrian Mall after a required public hearing, laying out its transition strategy for a permanent outdoor dining program. Council members also reapproved fee collection for the city’s two downtown business improvement areas (BIAs).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.