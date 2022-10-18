The Mountain View City Council gave policy direction at its meeting last week that will shape the future of downtown.
The council Oct. 11 formalized plans for the Castro Street Pedestrian Mall after a required public hearing, laying out its transition strategy for a permanent outdoor dining program. Council members also reapproved fee collection for the city’s two downtown business improvement areas (BIAs).
The council voted 6-1 to permanently close the 100, 200 and 300 blocks of Castro Street to make way for the pedestrian mall, with Councilmember Sally Lieber abstaining. Council members also approved $1.5 million in funding for the project, set to come from the American Rescue Plan Act, the federal COVID stimulus package.
During the public hearing, city staff presented the timeline for improvements to infrastructure on Castro. Staff and council members will work to establish design guidelines and approve them in early 2023. By the end of next year, the city plans to offer updated business licenses for dining patios and install new infrastructure. In early 2024, the pandemic-era Castro StrEATS program will officially transition to the Interim Pedestrian Mall.
New infrastructure will include improving Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility, updating road paint and adding furniture to create areas for congregating along the mall.
The council unanimously reauthorized the Mountain View Chamber of Commerce to collect fees from the city’s two Castro Street BIAs.
Fees levied on Mountain View’s BIAs – which include businesses along the length of Castro (from West Evelyn Avenue to El Camino Real) – fund advertising and special events promoting the area, managed by the Chamber of Commerce.
Businesses in the first district, running the entire stretch of Castro, pay a flat rate ranging from $50 to $200 yearly depending on business type.
Businesses on the 100-300 block pay an additional fee depending on business type and square footage, ranging from $25 to $175 yearly. Chamber officials predict that districts will generate $40,675 in total revenue next year.
The chamber plans to use a portion of the funds to relaunch the Downtown Business Association’s websites and to collaborate with the city on a vacancy
Councilmember Pat Showalter raised the prospect of introducing a vacancy tax to penalize landlords for leaving downtown storefronts empty. A vacancy tax “would upgrade the downtown,” according to Showalter.
“That’s why I saw there being a nexus between the business impact fee, because the general appearance of the entire downtown would be improved,” she said.
Vacant spaces do not contribute BIA fees, clarified John Lang, the city’s economic vitality manager.
“There’s a plethora of programs that council might be interested in for the downtown, including the issue of vacancy,” said Aarti Shrivastava, community development director.
The council likely will take up the possibility of instituting a vacancy tax at a future study session on the city’s economic vitality strategy.
In other action, the council held a study session to explore the possibility of adopting further firearm safety legislation. Since 2021, the council has passed two laws regulating firearms. The first prohibits the possession of guns on city property and the second, adopted this year, sets legal standards for safe firearm storage.
The council weighed two types of regulations – revising an existing ordinance to expand banned locations beyond city property or enacting a new ordinance to create a licensing framework for firearm dealers. While council members generally supported both measures in addition to restricting the sale of firearms as an at-home application, they disagreed on how wide of a restrictive radius to draw around locations such as schools and day cares.
Specific measures will be reconsidered and placed on the council’s agenda at next year’s goal-setting session.
