The Mountain View City Council and Public Works Department staff held a study session on the city’s five-year Capital Improvement Program and its various projects during the April 4 council meeting.
The CIP is used to coordinate the permits needed to manage and maintain city infrastructure, which is crucial for providing services to the community, said Ed Arango, city engineer and assistant public works director, during the council meeting.
The five-year CIP is presented as a whole and adopted every other year. Arango noted that off years are spent working on the next year’s projects, which are identified in the previous year.
According to Arango, CIP projects fall into two categories: discretionary and nondiscretionary.
“Nondiscretionary (are) primarily annual and ongoing infrastructure and maintenance and repair projects to preserve the city’s infrastructure investments,” he said. “Discretionary (are) those projects that do not meet the nondiscretionary criteria.”
The CIP currently includes 351 active projects, 202 discretionary and 149 nondiscretionary.
“Looking at the CIP project list, the nondiscretionary projects continue to play an essential role, and staff may include refinements to present to council at the second study session in May,” Arango said.
While the CIP includes new projects, the past 10 years have seen a decrease in new annual CIP projects; from 2013 to 2020, annual projects totaled an average of 58; in 2021-2022, there were 44.5 new projects annually. The drop resulted from the council agreeing with city staff’s recommendations related to an overly heavy workload.
“The two challenges the city is experiencing when identifying the number and types of projects to include in the CIP are staffing vacancies and the recent high-inflation impacts,” Arango said. “While we expect additional staffing resources in the near term given the high number of projects, it will take some time to catch up with our active projects.”
The city’s CIP projects are funded by five major categories: unrestricted funds, which Arango said are valuable because of their flexibility related to planning; enterprise funds; transportation funds; Shoreline Regional Park community funds; and development fees and charges.
Arango said many of the funding sources, in particular enterprise, transportation and developer fees and charges, have decreased.
Community, council input
Local residents, including Mountain View resident April Webster, emphasized the importance of going green to make a more accessible city, especially for those who bike, including by incorporating green street infrastructure along California Street.
Shani Kleinhaus, environmental advocate for the Santa Clara Valley Audubon Society, supported Webster’s ideas.
“Done properly, this can also support nature and biodiversity in the city’s landscape as envisioned in the city’s priorities,” Kleinhaus said during public comment. “And I encourage you to plant trees in soil, not in concrete boxes, as I’ve seen many planters in our communities that dried out over
Councilmember Lucas Ramirez asked if the Planning Commission had in its CIP plans to make California Street green as part of the California Complete Streets Act, after public comment and other input from past meetings. Arango verified it did.
Pickleball courts were also a topic of discussion during public comment, which Mayor Alison Hicks later asked about during the meeting.
Arango said the Pickleball Court Preliminary Study and Design, an active CIP project, is still in its infancy. He added that identifying the scope of the pickleball project is still to be determined.
“It’s really early in the process for us to identify the full scope of the pickleball project without having the study to identify where it’s going to be, how many courts and what’s really needed in order to construct these, which will be a public process,” he said.
The council agreed to allocate more funding to expedite the process.
A second CIP study session related to the program’s projects and funding is scheduled in May.
