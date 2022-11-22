The Mountain View City Council unanimously approved Google Inc. and Lendlease’s Middlefield Park Master Plan at its meeting last week.
Unveiled in September 2020, the city’s Environmental Planning Commission approved the plan Oct. 19.
The 40-acre, mixed-use site will be located at the northeast corner of Ellis Street and East Middlefield Road, north of West Maude Avenue between Logue and Clyde avenues.
Middlefield Park is set to include 1,900 residential units, up to 380 of which will be affordable housing; 2.4 acres of land for the city to establish affordable housing; 6.97 acres of public parks; 2.8 acres of privately owned, publicly accessible open space; and 1.3 million square feet of retail space.
The commercial spaces will house multiple types of businesses, from cafes and restaurants to other services needed by the community.
“There is openness, and that’s what we want,” said Michael Tymoff, Google’s district development real estate director. “We want a diverse mix of active, public-facing retail and community spaces.”
Local residents and council members both can give input on the types of businesses that ultimately end up being part of Middlefield Park.
Council, community response
Some council members expressed concerns about ensuring affordable housing amid expensive housing units.
Mountain View Mayor Lucas Ramirez said he spoke with some people living in low-income housing, and many voiced support for the
mixed socioeconomic housing development.
“Even they had said there’s a level of discomfort with having a building where affluent people live in the building where low-income people live, and they had expressed a strong interest in truly inclusionary housing,” Ramirez said during the Nov. 15 council meeting. “So I do hope that we continue to look for opportunities to provide for socioeconomically integrated communities.”
Approximately 16 community members, including tech enthusiasts, carpentry union workers and ecological activists, spoke in favor of the project and the opportunities it would present residents.
“We support this development because this opens up an opportunity to include strong language that will not only build 1,900 housing units in the community, but it will build the people within that community,” said Joseph Lopez, field representative for the San Jose Carpenters Local 405 union, during public comment. “This will allow construction workers …, veterans, at-risk youth to begin, or continue, to earn a fair wage with health benefits not only for themselves, but their entire (families).”
Rani Fischer, representing the Santa Clara Valley Audubon Society, supported the master plan, as it brings ecological benefits to the community and those living in the area.
“We appreciate the effort to transform an area that today consists of parking lots and older office buildings into a mixed-use neighborhood with parks, trees and habitat,” she said during public comment. “We believe Middlefield Park will align with Mountain View’s biodiversity strategy and sustainability goals and contribute to the broader ecological and human health of the city and its residents.”
But Councilmember Margaret Abe-Koga voiced concern about the environmental impact of construction, suggesting using zero-emission trucks during the site’s construction and enhancing clean machinery requirements as the technology and construction evolves.
“The assumption and expectation is that technology will continue to improve and advance, so can we require these, frankly, advancements as they come online?” Abe-Koga asked.
Google and Lendlease officials asked for a 20- to 22-year development deal, meaning Middlefield Park could be under construction for quite some time, with no date yet set for groundbreaking.
