The Mountain View City Council unanimously approved Google Inc. and Lendlease’s Middlefield Park Master Plan at its meeting last week.

Unveiled in September 2020, the city’s Environmental Planning Commission approved the plan Oct. 19.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.