Mountain View resident Harry Epstein has been parking his RV behind Sutter Health Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Mountain View for the past eight years.
“I don’t feel like I’m homeless with this thing,” Epstein told the Town Crier, adding that the city’s policies with regard to when and where he can park makes his home feel less secure. “I feel rootless if they’re trying to kick us out, because you want to be stable.”
In November 2020, Mountain View residents voted in favor of Measure C, which has banned “oversized” vehicles from parking on streets that are 40 feet wide or narrower and tasked the city with enforcing it. The city council adopted an identical measure in October 2019, but it was suspended due to pushback from organizations including the Law Foundation of Silicon Valley and the American Civil Liberties Union.
The city’s “narrow streets” policies are billed as serving the interests of traffic safety, but a class-action lawsuit from several residents who live in oversized vehicles alleges that the ban is “in fact, designed to banish the city’s low-income populations.” The city is unable to tow or fine people for parking their vehicles on the street until July 4, per an April 6 stay-of-litigation while the parties pursue settlement out of court.
Epstein expressed similar concerns to the lawsuit’s allegation that the city and its residents don’t care as much about road safety as they want to get RV dwellers out of the city.
“They want us out period,” he said. ‘That’s the bottom line.”
Making home
Epstein moved to the Bay Area from New Jersey, where he was living in a car, in the 1980s. He lived with his mother for a while before “that disintegrated,” he said.
“I have not been living in an apartment or a regular house for over half my life,” he said. “I’ve been living in one vehicle or another or no vehicles, or sometimes sleeping on the park bench.”
Initially he would park in Palo Alto, until that city started posting signs and restricting long-term parking.
“All the good spots were ‘You can’t park here,’” Epstein said.
The pandemic, he said, has made things a little more comfortable in Mountain View. Before then, police often asked him to move every 72 hours or so, but since the onset of the pandemic, his contact with the police decreased and he was able to park for longer periods of time.
Epstein has applied to Mountain View’s Safe Parking programs and participated in some temporary housing programs, but he still finds his “rig” the most comfortable place to stay.
“I’ve been on a program or two before, a long, long time ago,” he said. “They put me up in a hotel with a bunch of seedy folks, and I said, “Oh no, I’d rather go sleep in the bushes.”
More recently, Epstein began to fill out an application for the Safe Parking program when the city began erecting signs warning about Measure C’s enforcement, but he abandoned it when it became clear that seeking permanent housing was a mandatory part of the program.
And even if he did get into “regular” housing, Epstein said he’d still have to figure out where to park his RV.
“If there’s one lesson that I’ve learned throughout my life, it’s don’t get rid of whatever vehicle you’ve got to sleep in,” he said.
Epstein likes living in his RV.
“I was forced to do this because of bad health,” he said. “But inside in my spirit, I like this. I have a mountain man mentality in my mind. I’ve never had a body that would agree with that and allow me to go off and make like Jeremiah Johnson in the woods. But that’s the way I am. So, this doesn’t, it doesn’t rub me the wrong way.”
Although he wishes residents would be more empathetic to people living in vehicles and on the streets, he’s not too optimistic.
“I’ve been interviewed before. Other people I know have been interviewed, and what good does it do? It’ll make nice reading on Sunday for them,” Epstein said, pointing to the apartments across the street from his rig. “But it’s still, it’s a personal thing … how they see other people, how they’re able to relate to that, whether they have gifts of compassion or understanding.”
When the stay of litigation was announced earlier this month, city officials said, “The city of Mountain View is pleased with the progress being made in the ongoing settlement discussions with the involved parties. We are appreciative of the additional time being provided by the court to continue settlement negotiations.” If talks fail, the case is scheduled to begin trial in 2023.