The long lines stretching around the corner at the Center for Covid Control at El Camino Real and Castro Street in Mountain View are no more.
Local residents had turned out in droves for COVID-19 testing before the site shuttered Jan. 14. The center remains under investigation.
“The operator could face potential financial penalties for operating without the requisite city permits, including a business license, if the business reopens and these issues haven’t been addressed,” Lenka Wright, Mountain View’s chief communications officer, told the Town Crier via email.
Wright said authorities uncovered zoning and building code violations along with some unpermitted modifications to the building during an inspection last week.
The Town Crier is still unable to confirm whether the location is connected with the national Center for Covid Control, which paused operations last week, citing “unusually high patient demand.” The company was unable to meet its planned Jan. 22 reopening date and said its testing sites “will not resume collection of patient samples until staffing resources permit CCC to operate at full capacity.” Reporting from NBC News revealed that the Chicago-based company is also under federal investigation.
The Santa Clara County Health Department referred inquiries to the District Attorney’s Office, which had not received a complaint from the Mountain View Police Department as of the Town Crier’s print deadline.