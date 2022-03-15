Mountain View resident and tenants’ rights and affordable housing advocate Emily Ann Ramos celebrated Women’s History Month with a surprise – State Sen. Josh Becker named her the 2022 Woman of the Year for California’s Senate District 13.
Becker revealed the honor during a Zoom staff meeting for SV@Home, one day before International Women’s Day, March 7. Ramos serves as SV@Home’s preservation and protection associate, working with tenants, landlords and governments to educate stakeholders on rent relief and tenants’ rights and to create policy that protects vulnerable tenants, low-income families and people at risk of becoming homeless.
In addition to her work at SV@Home, Ramos serves on Mountain View’s Rental Housing Committee and the Community Services Agency Board of Directors.
“I admire women who push for positive change, like our district’s Woman of the Year,” Becker said. “I applaud Emily’s demonstrated commitment to finding fair and equitable solutions to permanent housing for all, and I am thrilled to be able to recognize her as my district’s 2022 Woman of the Year.”
According to a press release from Becker’s office, Mountain View Mayor Lucas Ramirez and Ramos’ sister, Angelica Ramos-Allen, also attended the virtual presentation, which Ramos’ colleagues “carefully kept
under wraps.”
“I am truly stunned to receive this recognition,” Ramos said of the surprise announcement. “I have been blessed with an abundance of encouragement, knowledge and guidance of family members, mentors and colleagues, which enabled me to seek solutions to the housing crisis and advocate for the shelter needs of historically excluded community members. Just to be able to do this work is an honor, but to be named Woman of the Year for that work is beyond what I could ever anticipate.”