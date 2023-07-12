Mountain View Police Department detectives Tuesday (July 11) arrested a man suspected of assaulting a teenage girl on the Bay Trail last week.
The suspect, 39-year-old Jorge Aguilar-Pereira of Sunnyvale, was identified “thanks to the victim’s incredibly detailed description when she reported the incident,” police officials said in a department press release.
Two MVPD motor officers – “whose sole focus over the last several days has been to ride the trail in search of the suspect,” the release noted – spotted Aguilar-Pereira and stopped him while he was riding his bike. Detectives conducted a photo lineup with the victim, a 17-year-old girl from Palo Alto, and she “immediately” identified Aguilar-Pereira, according to police. That led detectives to arrest him.
The victim initially told police she was jogging along the Bay Trail at approximately 8:30 p.m. July 5 when a man walking his bicycle approached her and asked if she spoke Spanish. After asking for directions to a hotel, he wrapped his arm around her, grabbed her shoulder and pulled her toward him. As he did this, the victim said he inappropriately touched her. After pushing him and running away, she flagged down a passerby, who walked the victim to her car.
Police said they are concerned that Aguilar-Pereira may have additional victims. Anyone who recognizes him is urged to contact detective Angelica Espitia at angelica.espitia@mountainview.gov.
