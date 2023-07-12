AssaultSuspectJorgeAguilar.jpg

Aguilar-Pereira

Mountain View Police Department detectives Tuesday (July 11) arrested a man suspected of assaulting a teenage girl on the Bay Trail last week.

The suspect, 39-year-old Jorge Aguilar-Pereira of Sunnyvale, was identified “thanks to the victim’s incredibly detailed description when she reported the incident,” police officials said in a department press release.

