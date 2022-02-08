The Mountain View City Council planned to appoint Jennifer Logue as city attorney at its meeting Tuesday, held after the Town Crier’s press deadline.
Logue is a local government attorney and litigator with more than 22 years of legal experience. She most recently served as supervising attorney over the General Government and Finance Unit in the Oakland City Attorney’s Office.
Logue’s first day as city attorney in Mountain View is April 18, with an annual starting salary of $293,000. She will succeed Krishan Chopra, who retired in December.
The city attorney represents and advises the council, advisory bodies and city departments in matters of law related to city business. As city attorney, Logue will oversee four attorneys, two code enforcement officers and two legal support staff.
“I am honored to be selected to serve as the next city attorney for the city of Mountain View,” Logue said. “I look forward to working with the city council, department head team and City Attorney’s Office staff on Mountain View’s strategic priorities. I am eager to begin serving this great city with excellence, compassion and integrity.”
Logue has served in Oakland’s City Attorney’s Office for the past three years following a promotion from senior law and motion attorney, a position she had held for seven years. She also worked for the city of Oakland as a deputy city attorney in litigation, as well as worked as a litigation associate in private practice.
In addition, she worked for the U.S. Court of Appeals, Ninth Circuit, in San Francisco as a senior motions attorney and a senior research attorney in the Criminal Division.