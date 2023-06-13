06_14_23_NEWS_MVpolicechiefCanfield.jpg

Mike Canfield is set to begin his new role as Mountain View police chief June 26.

 Courtesy of city of Mountain View

The city of Mountain View recently hired Capt. Mike Canfield as its new police chief. Canfield, who has been part of the Mountain View Police Department for nearly 25 years, will take on the new role beginning June 26.

Canfield succeeds Chris Hsiung, who retired as chief last December. Former Police Chief Max Bosel served as interim police chief while the city searched for a new chief.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.