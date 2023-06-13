The city of Mountain View recently hired Capt. Mike Canfield as its new police chief. Canfield, who has been part of the Mountain View Police Department for nearly 25 years, will take on the new role beginning June 26.
Canfield succeeds Chris Hsiung, who retired as chief last December. Former Police Chief Max Bosel served as interim police chief while the city searched for a new chief.
Holding such a position wasn’t even a thought at the beginning of his career, Canfield told the Town Crier. He said his focus was on learning the skills needed to serve responsibly as police officer and connecting with the community.
“Later on, I had some really wonderful mentors. A number of our exceptional chiefs, Bosel and Hsiung specifically, were really instrumental and influential in my evolution and growth as a police officer and as a police manager,” Canfield said. “And that was really helpful for me to start to see how I could have a broader impact on our community and our department.”
In addition to being promoted to police lieutenant in 2014 and to captain in 2020, Canfield has had operational, command and supervisory experience in patrol, support and investigation services. While lieutenant, he served as watch commander and oversaw training functions, crisis negotiations, department personnel and the SWAT team.
“Throughout his tenure, he has demonstrated a commitment to collaboration, embodying the highest standards of public service, and taking immense pride in earning the trust of the community,” said City Manager Kimbra McCarthy in a press release announcing Canfield’s appointment. “We are fortunate to have the best law enforcement professional within our own ranks to fill this important position.”
Canfield was also appointed to the Public Safety Advisory Board, established in 2020 to make recommendations and provide input to the city council, city manager and police chief based on public input on topics related to community policing.
“I learned a lot supporting the really important work that the Public Safety Advisory Board does,” he said. “Being an advisory body, the work that they provide, the insights that they have, and the research that they do is invaluable to the police department and to the police chief.”
Canfield noted there is always room for improvement, and he will focus on listening to department input and community voices to improve the Mountain View Police Department.
“The top priority for me is to connect with our people, to sit down and have conversations about areas for growth and areas for improvement, both internally in our building with our officers and our professional staff, but also with our community,” he said.
Canfield hopes to continue to work with community organizations including but not limited to Community Services Agency and the Day Worker Center.
He also looks forward to collaborating with other local police chiefs, including Los Altos Police Chief Angela Averiett.
“I have deep, deep roots in the city and in the community, for which I’m grateful, and I’m looking forward to working with our broader community, but also with our local police chiefs,” Canfield said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments