A fire at an apartment complex at 333 Escuela Ave. in Mountain View May 4 killed one, injured five and temporarily displaced more than 40 residents.
Mountain View Communications received the first reports of the fire at 1 p.m. and arrived on scene at 1:04 p.m. Emergency responders located the fire in the kitchen of a second-floor apartment and “quickly initiated a fire attack with pre-connected fire attack lines and extinguished the flames before they could spread into the other apartments,” according to a statement from the fire department.
After a second alarm was issued, “firefighters from the Palo Alto Fire Department, the San Jose Fire Department, and the Santa Clara County Fire Department joined Mountain View firefighters in an exhaustive search of the complex for victims,” the statement continued. Firefighters rescued several residents from the building, with five confirmed injured and one, who was found unconscious, dying of injuries after being transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Several dogs also were rescued from the building and reunited with their owners. One dog received CPR and survived, the fire department reported.
The fire rendered 18 of the 142 units in the apartment complex uninhabitable, Mountain View Fire Chief Juan Diaz wrote in a Facebook post addressing the community. By Monday, all but one of the 41 displaced residents had returned to the building.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, their neighbors and the entire City of Mountain View community and family,” Diaz said in his post.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.