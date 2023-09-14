The Mountain View City Council last week agreed in principle on a revenue ballot measure next year that could fund a new public safety administration building, among other items. The question is how and for how much?
The council at its Sept. 12 study session appointed members Lisa Matichak, Lucas Ramirez and Emily Ramos to lead an ad hoc committee to study potential revenue vehicles. Also ahead is hiring a polling firm next month to gauge residents’ receptiveness to various tax options. Council members would review polling results by the end of the year.
Last week’s informal discussion hinted at a few directions the council might go. For one, council members favored a general tax that would need only 50% plus one to pass over a special tax, which would require two-thirds approval. Council members seemed more open to raising the transient occupancy, or hotel/motel, tax, than the sales or business license taxes. At 10%, Mountain View has one of the lowest hotel/motel tax rates in the county, while Los Altos, at 14%, has the second highest.
Taken altogether, the city’s tally of “unmet needs” totals upwards of $200 million, Councilmember Ellen Kamei pointed out. So, the city must limit its asks to the highest of priorities, which includes a new building for police and fire administration. The new facility also would handle 911 dispatch and serve as an emergency operations center. Los Altos leaders also have been discussing replacing the city’s aging police station, possibly through a 2024 revenue ballot measure.
Other areas the Mountain View revenue measure could fund include parks and open space, climate change mitigation, affordable housing and the Castro Street and Rengstorff Avenue grade-separation.
