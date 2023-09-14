Mountain View City Hall (copy)
A pedestrian and young cyclist pass through Civic Center Plaza beside Mountain View City Hall in 2020.
 Megan V. Winslow/Town Crier File Photo

The Mountain View City Council last week agreed in principle on a revenue ballot measure next year that could fund a new public safety administration building, among other items. The question is how and for how much?

The council at its Sept. 12 study session appointed members Lisa Matichak, Lucas Ramirez and Emily Ramos to lead an ad hoc committee to study potential revenue vehicles. Also ahead is hiring a polling firm next month to gauge residents’ receptiveness to various tax options. Council members would review polling results by the end of the year.

