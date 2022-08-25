Mountain View police discovered methamphetamine-making paraphernalia while serving an arrest warrant Wednesday (Aug. 24).
Around noon at an apartment on the 500 block of San Antonio Road, police executed a search warrant related to a fraud investigation involving North Bay resident Kevin Johansen, 37.
Johansen attempted to purchase a BMW from the Mountain View BMW dealership with a stolen driver’s license and was arrested Aug. 16. During the initial investigation, officers found credit cards stolen from several victims and learned that Johansen had several warrants out for his arrest in Marin County for similar crimes.
Officers requested a search warrant for the Mountain View apartment they believed was connected with Johansen’s fraud case as part of a follow-up investigation.
When officers entered the apartment, they noticed a lit Bunsen burner and an unknown substance. The Mountain View Fire Department cleared the scene for safety. Further investigation revealed the substance to be methamphetamine.
Johansen will be booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on charges of attempted car theft as well as charges detailed in the various warrants.
