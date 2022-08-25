Mountain View police discovered methamphetamine-making paraphernalia while serving an arrest warrant Wednesday (Aug. 24).

 Around noon at an apartment on the 500 block of San Antonio Road, police executed a search warrant related to a fraud investigation involving North Bay resident Kevin Johansen, 37.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.