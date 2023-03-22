Widespread winds – which the National Weather Service reported reached sustained speeds of nearly 20 mph with gusts just under 45 mph – downed trees and branches and disrupted road conditions throughout Los Altos Tuesday (March 21).
Portions of San Antonio Road and Foothill Expressway were closed because of fallen trees, according to city of Los Altos spokeswoman Sonia Lee, and downed wires and trees blocked Peninsular Avenue and Arboretum Drive, requiring road closures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments