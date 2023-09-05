Foothill Expressway in Los Altos is set to undergo additional traffic safety improvements.
The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors Tuesday (Aug. 29) awarded a $1.1 million contract to Redgwick Construction. Work will commence at the intersection of Foothill and Arboretum Drive, which sees an average of 25,000 cars daily.
“Our safety work is never truly ‘done’ on our expressways,” said County Supervisor Joe Simitian, whose District 5 includes Foothill Expressway. “We know we have to make our roads safer for all, pedestrians, cyclists and drivers included.”
The work follows a major overhaul project completed in 2021 that included additional lanes along Foothill between the El Monte Avenue and San Antonio Road intersections, as well as improved bike lanes. The Oakland-based Redgwick also served as contractor on that project.
The project will include the installation of new signal poles to provide increased visibility for side-street traffic approaching signalized intersections at Foothill and Arboretum, pavement resurfacing, new striping and installation of curb ramps. Traffic signal improvements will include bicycle detector loops, traffic signal hardware, pedestrian sensors and LED streetlights.
“The project is primarily traffic signal modifications with associated upgrades to the pedestrian ramps,” said Rocelia Kmak with the county’s Roads and Airports Department overseeing the work. “Commencement of construction will depend on when we get the delivery of the new poles, which can be a long lead item.”
The improvements at Arboretum build on the Foothill Expressway Pedestrian Sensors and Mast Arms Installation Project, which started in late 2020 and resulted in the installation of pedestrian sensors at five intersections and upgraded traffic signals at two intersections on Foothill.
