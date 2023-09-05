Foothill Expressway in Los Altos is set to undergo additional traffic safety improvements. 

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors Tuesday (Aug. 29) awarded a $1.1 million contract to Redgwick Construction. Work will commence at the intersection of Foothill and Arboretum Drive, which sees an average of 25,000 cars daily. 

