08_02_23_NEWS_police.jpg

Protesters march down Main Street in downtown Los Altos in June 2020. Reactions to the killing of George Floyd at the hands of police sparked protests nationwide and prompted police reform efforts, including one in Los Altos.

 Town Crier File Photo

The Los Altos Citizens’ Police Task Force, formed in September 2020 in the wake of the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor to review police practices, build trust and promote reform, was only intended to remain active for six weeks. But some residents are calling for its return.

Comprising nine local residents, the task force discussed policing issues and submitted recommendations to the Los Altos City Council at the Nov. 10, 2020, council meeting.

