Halsey House

Town Crier File Photo

The boarded-up Halsey House continues to await action from city leaders regarding its fate. Located in Redwood Grove, the historical structure was built in 1923.

Subjected to conflicting and passionate viewpoints, the fate of the dilapidated yet historical Halsey House remains in limbo. For years, the Los Altos City Council has been wrestling with how to proceed.

Council members were still unsure during last week’s study session about the 1920s-era structure at Redwood Grove Nature Preserve. Even as they approved an analysis required under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), they kept three options open: full rehabilitation, adaptive reuse, each costing $4.5 million or more, or demolition.

