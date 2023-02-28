dog

City officials and residents celebrate the opening of a temporary Hillview Dog Park last June. A permanent location at Hillview is being planned.

 Town Crier File Photo

Los Altos City Council members are scheduled to hold public hearings tonight on a housing element update ordinance and permanent fenced-in dog park.

Also on the Feb. 28 council meeting agenda are discussion items regarding a one-year pilot program for the purchase of 10 automated license plate reader cameras and a sewer rate study report.

