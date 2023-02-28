Los Altos City Council members are scheduled to hold public hearings tonight on a housing element update ordinance and permanent fenced-in dog park.
Also on the Feb. 28 council meeting agenda are discussion items regarding a one-year pilot program for the purchase of 10 automated license plate reader cameras and a sewer rate study report.
The housing element item is a follow-up to the city’s adoption of an updated document that lays out a strategy for meeting housing needs over the next eight years. Next is implementation of programs that would remove some constraints to housing development, such as allowing for fewer hearings prior to project approvals and allowing discretionary staff approvals for developments of five or fewer units.
The dog park item requires the council to approve the use of $75,000 for design consultant services for building a permanent facility at the site of a small parking lot north of Hillview Soccer Field at the city’s civic center.
Police Chief Angela Averiett will lead a presentation on the trial program for automated license plate readers, which have been used by other communities including Los Altos Hills, to deter burglaries and other crimes.
The meeting, set for a 7 p.m. start, is being held virtually and in person at the Los Altos Community Center, 97 Hillview Ave.
