The city of Mountain View christened its newest park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week. The 0.45-acre Mora Park, located at the corner of Ortega Avenue and Mora Drive, features a play area, fitness equipment, open lawn space, seating and public art.
A crowd of approximately 50 people gathered for the June 22 ceremony and to experience the amenities of the park for the first time. Toddlers and bigger kids alike took to the futuristic, colorful play structures, climbing, spinning and running – despite the warm weather.
Kelen Gileno said her daughter, 6-year-old Bella, was adamant that they attend the park’s debut. Bella had been anticipating the new park since noticing the corner under construction months ago.
“I was so excited for the new park. My favorite thing is racing through the hills,” said Bella, pointing at the grassy mounds on the north side of the playground.
The city’s Visual Arts Committee presented a new public art installation by mosaic artist Angelina Duckett. “Orchards” is an abstract wall and curved bench inspired by the pre-industrial landscape of Mountain View, when it was a vast agricultural valley populated by fruit orchards.
“Duckett’s hope is that those viewing her artwork will be swept up in a world of color and find themselves feeling joy, happiness and inspiration if even just for a moment,” said Jesse Cup, chairperson of the Visual Arts Committee, in a speech before the work’s unveiling.
The city of Mountain View selected Mora Park’s design and features after soliciting feedback from residents, who expressed desire for a loop trail and suggested the park’s agricultural theme, Mayor Lucas Ramirez said in his speech at the ceremony.
The site, formerly an underused industrial area, was approved for development as a park as far back as 2016, with plans completed in 2020 and construction beginning in spring 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments