As the new year begins, local and statewide laws passed in 2022 are now in effect. A slew of State Senate and Assembly bills became law Jan. 1 that affect day-to-day life and aim to encourage equity.
Many of the new laws and policies were from bills signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, while others were decided by California voters during the midterm election.
Fourteen of the State Senate bills that took effect Sunday were penned by State Sen. Josh Becker, whose District 13 includes Los Altos and Mountain View.
Becker’s SB 1346 updates a 2005 law allowing counties to provide patients who couldn’t afford medicine unopened and unused prescriptions from nursing facilities, wholesalers and manufacturers.
Bay Area counties can soon open free pharmacies to provide surplus medication that would have been discarded to those who can’t afford it.
“The goal is to ensure unopened, unused and unexpired medications can be used to fill free prescriptions for people who can’t afford to buy their own medication instead of being thrown away,” Becker said in a Dec. 22 news release. “Studies show nearly 1 in 4 Americans skip doses or don’t get prescriptions filled because they can’t afford to. That shouldn’t be allowed to happen.”
State Sen. Ben Allen’s SB 1322 makes it easier to know just how much money oil companies are getting from the pockets of Californians. The bill requires oil companies to post the money they take in from residents on their websites.
Minimum wage workers in Los Altos and Mountain View can expect bigger paychecks in 2023. Based on Los Altos ordinance 2016-424, minimum wage in the city increases with the consumer price index.
Minimum wage in Los Altos is now $17.20 per hour, approximately 80 cents more than last year. Minimum wage in Mountain View is now $18.15, more than a $1 increase from the previous year.
Many women can expect to pay less for essentials while shopping the personal care aisle. Charging more for goods, such as razors and deodorant, that are marketed to women is now prohibited with the Sept. 27 passage of AB 1287. Commonly referred to as the “pink tax,” the hiked price for the same goods sold to men, but with markings and pink or brightly colored packaging or designs marketed to women, is prohibited in the state.
AB 1287 built on the 1995 Gender Tax Repeal Act presented by then-Assemblymember Jackie Speier, which prohibited charging women more than men for similar services.
Penned by Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, the new bill focuses on products, eliminating the pink tax unless there’s a significant difference between products that cost more money or time to manufacture.
Voters overwhelmingly approved Proposition 1, an amendment to the California Constitution that protects the right to abortion procedures and birth control. Approximately 70% of California and 76% of Santa Clara County voters voted to enshrine the protections in the constitution. The constitutional protection of abortion in California may bring people across state lines for the procedure, and Bauer-Kahan’s AB 1242 protects out-of-state abortion seekers. AB 1242 bans California corporations from cooperation with out-of-state entities about lawful abortions in the state.
Becker’s “Keep Families Connected Act,” or SB 1008, allows people to call to and from state prisons and juvenile facilities without charge. According to a Dec. 22 news release, calls to and from prisons and jail cost California families approximately $68.2 million annually.
SB 1223, also introduced by Becker, requires the court to send a defendant to a mental health program if they have a mental disorder diagnosis and the court decides it was a major factor in the commission of a crime.
According to Becker, the bill is important because people who are imprisoned need mental health services they can’t access behind bars.
