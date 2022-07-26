Cities across the state have been tasked with updating policies governing how police acquire and use military equipment. Los Altos’ policy, still under revision, has drawn attention from local activists intent on boosting transparency and accountability.
Passed in the wake of the civil rights reckoning of summer 2020, Assembly Bill 481 requires law enforcement agencies and their governing bodies to maintain a list of weapons in 14 categories, detailing acceptable-use cases and a system of oversight – developed in a public forum.
The Los Altos City Council was set to review the city’s current policy in June, but response from local residents and busy meeting schedules pushed the review to Aug. 23.
Jeanine Valadez, a retired tech executive who has lived in Los Altos 33 years, has been working with the police department to help clarify the policy.
The term “military equipment” is a bit of a misnomer in this case. None of the equipment owned by the Los Altos Police Department was purchased from the U.S. military, according to Valadez; in fact, most of it is available for purchase from private citizens. But given the history of police equipment being used against protesters, particularly people of color, such a policy should go above and beyond the outlines of state law, she said.
Los Altos’ equipment falls into three major categories: less lethal weapons, weapons authorized for use by SWAT-trained officers and weapons used for training only.
Renee Rashid, president of Los Altos for Racial Equity, said that though the equipment stocked by the Los Altos Police Department is relatively minimal, working to improve the policy is a worthy cause.
“We can talk about change on a national level, but a lot of change happens locally,” Rashid told the Town Crier. “I think it’s important for residents to be aware and, if they can, follow along with this issue. Policies around military equipment use are really important.”
Rashid said LARE’s most significant recommended changes to the policy fit in two main categories: accountability and developing clearer criteria as to when and how each piece of equipment may be used.
Valadez’s proposed updates to the policy include clarifying to whom and how the police department will be held accountable for violations. Most importantly, she added, that means clarifying that the “governing body” for the Los Altos Police Department is the city council.
Along with the equipment inventory list, AB 481 requires local jurisdictions to identify authorized-use cases for each piece of equipment. The initial draft was “very generic,” Rashid said. The phrase that concerned activists most in the authorized-use scenarios was “may include but are not limited to.”
Such language, Rashid said, “really allows police to use (a piece of equipment) for anything.” Valadez proposed tightening the wording without adding a list of prohibited uses by specifying that any non-
listed uses be “necessary, reasonable and proportional.”
“I think this proviso is extremely important, because it closes this apparent loophole that people are feeling,” Valadez said.
The police department will present the revised policy to the city council when the council returns from recess next month. Rashid encouraged residents who have an opinion on the policy to attend the remote meeting and make their voices heard.
