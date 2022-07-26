Police_military_equipment_use
The Los Altos City Council will review the police department's military equipment use policy in August. 
Cities across the state have been tasked with updating policies governing how police acquire and use military equipment. Los Altos’ policy, still under revision, has drawn attention from local activists intent on boosting transparency and accountability.

Passed in the wake of the civil rights reckoning of summer 2020, Assembly Bill 481 requires law enforcement agencies and their governing bodies to maintain a list of weapons in 14 categories, detailing acceptable-use cases and a system of oversight – developed in a public forum.

