The Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District has moved its Los Altos headquarters – but not that far.
As of Monday, Midpen’s administrative office is located at 5050 El Camino Real, just across the street from its previous home at 330 Distel Circle.
Midpen officials said in a press release that the public agency has outgrown its building on Distel, purchased 30 years ago, “due to our success in growing the regional greenbelt, restoring natural lands, expanding public access and programs and meeting our Measure AA commitments.”
The larger office on El Camino “will absorb staff currently working out of rented satellite offices to bring all administrative staff back under one roof,” according to the release.
