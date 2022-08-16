In late June, the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District Board of Directors opted to prohibit e-bike use on its preserves’ unpaved trails. But Midpen could have a morale problem among its rangers, responsible for enforcing the rules, if a retirement benefits dispute continues with the district’s 28 peace officers.
The Los Altos-based Midpen’s refusal to negotiate on public safety benefits has forced 80% (21 of 28) of the rangers “to consider leaving,” according to Alexander Hapke, president of the Midpeninsula Rangers Peace Officers Association (MRPOA), who added they “have already lost three rangers in three months.”
The rangers reiterated their concerns with district management at last week’s Midpen board meeting, but board members voted unanimously Aug. 10 on a staff recommendation to impose a one-year contract on the rangers.
Although “enhanced” salary and health benefits are included as part of the contract, Midpen has held firm against public safety retirement benefits. Rangers contend that they should be afforded the same benefits as other public safety workers such as police officers and firefighters. Midpen offers the same benefits to all of its employees, whether they are office workers or rangers. Both sides have been at an impasse since May.
“The district provides retirement benefits for its employees, and for that we are all very appreciative,” Hapke told the board last week. “The specific problem, as we see it, is not all employees do the same job. As a result, we have a group of employees who aren’t getting the retirement benefit designed for their profession.”
Midpen has maintained that rangers’ law enforcement and firefighting duties in their job descriptions are limited and not on the same scale as police and fire personnel. In addition, district officials said the rangers’ proposal would be costly.
“A proposal for safety retirement is neither fiscally prudent nor sustainable over the long term,” stated the Aug. 10 agenda item signed off by Ana Maria Ruiz, the district’s general manager. “Long-term estimated costs of safety retirement are substantial, increasing district personnel costs by as much as $1.5 million over the next three years alone. … These costs would fundamentally be borne by the public taxpayers through property taxes, which make up nearly 91% of all district revenues.”
Hapke said the Public Employees’ Pension Reform Act, which the rangers have been operating under since 2013, raised the retirement age from 57 to 62, and as a result rangers face a 52% reduction in retirement income compared to the public safety retirement plan.
“District rangers protect the public and the resources using the tools of law enforcement, fire suppression and emergency medical response,” Hapke said. “Rangers are put at risk by responding to the same types of emergency medical calls without the same public safety retirement benefits.”
He added: “Rangers make sure that district lands are a safe place for visitors to enjoy now, while preserving them for future generations. Rangers are only asking for benefits we qualify for and have access to as public safety professionals.”
Ruiz acknowledged the difference of opinions.
“Please understand that the district has a high regard and deep care for its rangers,” said Ruiz in a June 22 letter to the rangers. “It is clear the MRPOA and the district disagree fundamentally about the merits of safety retirement.”
Jeff Brown, treasurer of the MRPOA, vowed to continue the rangers’ fight.
“Although the board was uninterested in listening to our input, this (one-year contract) decision does not end this conversation – all it does is push it down the road yet another year, delaying the protections that our rangers need to do their jobs effectively,” he said. “Our hope is that through continued involvement of the public, the board will agree to meet with us and actually begin good-faith negotiations for a public safety benefit, something they have been unwilling to discuss with us up to this point.”
The Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District has purchased and preserved nearly 63,500 acres of land, mostly in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties, and created 26 open-space preserves. The popular Rancho San Antonio Open Space Preserve, nearly 4,000 acres, is located just south of Los Altos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments