MidPen’s new administrative office is located at 5050 El Camino Real, just across the street from its previous home at 330 Distel Circle. Staff moved into the new location Monday.

 

 

In late June, the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District Board of Directors opted to prohibit e-bike use on its preserves’ unpaved trails. But Midpen could have a morale problem among its rangers, responsible for enforcing the rules, if a retirement benefits dispute continues with the district’s 28 peace officers.

The Los Altos-based Midpen’s refusal to negotiate on public safety benefits has forced 80% (21 of 28) of the rangers “to consider leaving,” according to Alexander Hapke, president of the Midpeninsula Rangers Peace Officers Association (MRPOA), who added they “have already lost three rangers in three months.”

