MidPen’s administrative office is located at 5050 El Camino Real, just across the street from its previous home at 330 Distel Circle. 

 

 

The Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District recently revealed that it reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by more than 30% in 2022 – well above its targeted goal of 20%.

Officials with Los Altos-based Midpen, which maintains more than 70,000 acres across its 27 preserves, said they aim to reduce operational emissions by 80% before 2050 to combat escalating global warming threats to the state’s ecosystems and wildlife.

