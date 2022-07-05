After more than five hours of presentations, public comments and discussion, the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space Board of Directors voted last week to prohibit the use of Class 1 and Class 2 e-bikes on Midpen trails, with the exception of specifically designated paved or recently updated trails in the Rancho San Antonio and Ravenswood open space preserves.
Board members had the option to implement a pilot program for e-bikes on unpaved trails to evaluate their impact on Midpen land, but they ultimately decided against it because they believed that such a program would simply be delaying the full approval of e-bikes.
Preceding the 4-2 vote, Midpen area superintendent Brad Pennington presented the results of data-gathering efforts that would inform the board’s decision on whether or not to more broadly allow e-bike use on multiuse trails, including information on a Midpen e-bike pilot program, several surveys from park-goers, studies conducted by partner agencies on its parks, a noise study and an analysis of public sentiment.
“Once we start this, it’s going to be really hard to go back,” board director Curt Riffle said.
While the results of the surveys generally indicated that most respondents on the select Rancho San Antonio and Ravenswood trails either were in favor or neutral to the idea of allowing e-bikes on the trails, some board members and local residents questioned the survey pool, suggesting that any walkers who were opposed to e-bikes may not have been available to take a survey because they generally stay away from those trails that receive a lot of bike traffic.
Statistics presented also showed that current e-bike cyclists were no more likely than analog cyclists to speed or cause an accident.
Pros and cons
Public commenters were generally split between choices. Proponents for e-bikes argued that the difference between analog bikes and both Class 1 and Class 2 e-bikes were negligible in terms of speed, that e-bikes were no more dangerous than analog bikes and that allowing them would make trails more accessible to those who enjoy cycling but need additional physical aid.
Opponents alleged that e-bikes increase hazard to walkers and equestrians in the preserves and would be detrimental to the conditions of the trails due to the fact that they can allow more people to travel greater distance in the preserves.
The scientific advisory board’s findings did not reveal a strong impact on local wildlife, but Pennington noted that because e-bikes are such a new product, there is not much conclusive information on their effects.
“This is an area that I would say is relatively understudied, a younger science,” he said. “In terms of identifying the suite of other types of impacts that could affect wildlife species – and not just e-bikes, but all kinds of other human activities that could be presenting some kind of disturbance impact to wildlife out on our lands – is not well studied.”
Board members generally agreed that the data was not quantitatively sufficient to convince them e-bikes won’t negatively impact the natural integrity of the preserves.
“Our job isn’t to create recreation, per se – it’s to provide ecologically sensitive public enjoyment,” Riffle said.
