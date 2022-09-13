After a passing vehicle nearly hit her son in July, Anne Wojcicki is spearheading an effort to improve the problematic intersection at Foothill Expressway and Edith Avenue.

Her foundation is coordinating a meeting Sept. 21 to float ideas and hear from residents.

