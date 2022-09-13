After a passing vehicle nearly hit her son in July, Anne Wojcicki is spearheading an effort to improve the problematic intersection at Foothill Expressway and Edith Avenue.
Her foundation is coordinating a meeting Sept. 21 to float ideas and hear from residents.
The 23andMe co-founder got the conversation rolling with a July 22 Nextdoor post that called for something to be done at the intersection following her son’s near-miss. She told the Town Crier he would have been hit had she not screamed, startling the driver and her child.
“Thanks to everyone for the response to my last post about my son almost being hit crossing Foothill,” she wrote on Nextdoor last week. “It’s amazing to see how active our community is and how many people care. … As follow-up, we have been working with the city officials to see what can be done, and I appreciate how responsive the city and county staff have been.”
The meeting is scheduled 6 p.m. at 145 First St., Los Altos, former site of Bumble. RSVPs are required. To RSVP, email info@
