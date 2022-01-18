George Tyson, elected to the Los Altos Hills City Council in 2018, was named the town’s mayor last month. He will serve in the position until November.
Tyson last week completed a brief question-and-answer interview with the Town Crier via email.
Q: Tell us a little about yourself – how many years lived in Los Altos Hills, what brought you to town, what made you decide to volunteer for the town and ultimately run for council?
A: My wife, Stephanie, and I have lived in the Bay Area most of our lives and we moved to town (from Cupertino) in 2009. We were in search of a strong community in a beautiful setting and found it here!
I’ve been a volunteer my whole adult life (Scout Committee chair, AYSO soccer referee, PTA president, former school board member in Cupertino), and have been on the Los Altos Hills County Fire District since 2015.
I thought the city council was a way for me to give back even more.
In my professional life, I consult with small pharmaceutical companies to create new medicines, and I’m on the faculty of UC Berkeley, teaching the capstone class in chemical engineering. This work has given me skills that I can apply in service to our town.
Q: What do you see as the current state of the town – what’s the good and not-so-good news?
A: The town is in great shape, with strong finances, an outstanding new city manager and a council that is eager to work together to get things done. I’m hoping that this combination will help us retain our strong staff and make us even more effective at serving our residents.
Q: What do you see as the town’s top three priorities this year?
A: I’m just one of five on the city council, so it’s our consensus that will drive our direction this year. But, since you asked (!),
I’m interested in expanding our efforts in fire safety, developing a solid plan to address our housing needs and creating surveys to assess our residents’ priorities.
Q: If there is one thing you would like the town to accomplish in 2022, what would it be?
A: Fire prevention continues to be a concern for our community. I initiated plans for a utility undergrounding project centered on El Monte and Moody roads in 2019 and would dearly love to break ground this year.
Q: What is one thing people would be surprised to know about George Tyson?
A: Pick one! I am an avid gardener and have an apple tree with 31 varieties, all grafted by me. I’m related to Teddy
Roosevelt. I can make a pie crust from scratch without a recipe and make many kinds of jam each year.