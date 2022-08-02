08_03_22_homeless1.jpg

An unidentified man pushes a bike with his belongings in front of the Los Altos Civic Center orchard. Community Services Agency served 12 families and 18 individuals with Los Altos addresses in fiscal year 2021-2022, a small increase from previous years. 

 Bruce Barton/Town Crier

Los Altos residents are drawn to the city for a variety of reasons, among them its reputation as a quaint, safe community with top-rated public schools. Those attributes are also attracting a small group of vehicle dwellers and the unhoused.

Brandi Jothimani, director of services for Mountain View’s Community Services Agency, said she has noticed a small but steady uptick in CSA clients who live in their vehicles parking overnight in Los Altos – particularly families.

