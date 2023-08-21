Screen Shot 2023-08-21 at 10.12.00 AM.png

The planning commission approved design plans at 25851 Estacada Drive.

In a strange and controversial move, Los Altos Hills Mayor Linda Swan asked the city council to appeal a Planning Commission decision that granted a building variance for an aging home, attempting to bypass town staff operations and the commission.

Applicants Brendon and Taryn Merkley’s home on Estacada Drive was built prior to the town’s incorporation in 1956 and therefore is considered a “legal nonconforming” building for its half-acre lot and side setbacks at approximately 15 feet, rather than the usual 30 feet. The Merkleys’ proposed renovations, which would include infrastructural modernizations and an increase in floor area, would not further encroach on the setbacks but would result in a 3- to 4-foot higher roof.

The neighborhood is overwhelmingly in support of the proposed development. The core of the objecting neighbor's position seems to be not with any detail of the project itself, but with the variance process. The approval of an individual project is neither the time nor the place to litigate that. I wonder why the neighbor didn't raise this with the town in any preceding year, given the fact that he lives in a neighborhood of non-conforming properties. I suspect the town's position may have just ended up being "there are few enough non-conforming properties that developing a robust set of requirements for them is not worth the time/cost." But instead he chose to derail this project.

That by itself was cause enough for stress upon the applicants - but it was dealt with it in due course when the Planning Commission approved the project. But the truly bizarre move was the mayor blowing past the recommendation of the town's Planning Commission and platforming this guy. One has to wonder what the connection is between the two of them? In addition to filing the appeal on his behalf, she allowed that individual to speak beyond his 2 minutes (insisting she was "asking him questions" -- though never actually asked him anything).

This whole ordeal shows what power local government officials actually wield to cause chaos in residents' lives. The additional expense - both direct and in terms of time spent as well as stress - incurred upon the applicants due to this mayor's flex of power - should be eye-opening for all Los Altos Hills residents. Los Altos Hills can and should do better with its city council next November.

