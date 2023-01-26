meadows

Meadows

Los Altos Mayor Sally Meadows asked for a moment of silence at Tuesday's city council meeting in memory of those killed in three mass shootings statewide, committed less than two days apart.

Eleven people were killed in Monterey Park, in Southern California, on Jan. 21, followed by seven more fatalities in the Jan. 23 Half Moon Bay tragedies. Yet another person was killed and 7 wounded Jan. 23 in Oakland.

