Los Altos Mayor Sally Meadows asked for a moment of silence at Tuesday's city council meeting in memory of those killed in three mass shootings statewide, committed less than two days apart.
Eleven people were killed in Monterey Park, in Southern California, on Jan. 21, followed by seven more fatalities in the Jan. 23 Half Moon Bay tragedies. Yet another person was killed and 7 wounded Jan. 23 in Oakland.
"I must acknowledge what we're all keenly aware has transpired over the last several days in our state," Meadows said. "We mourn the loss of lives in the shooting in Monterey Park and then Half Moon Bay. We grieve with the families and the communities as they find their way through the aftermath of these unfathomable acts. Violence in any community, whether motivated by racism, misogyny, anti semitism, homophobia, or any other kind of hate is horrifying, and devastating. I know our community holds the victims, their families, and their communities in our hearts."
