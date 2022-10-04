_870_East_ElCamino

The Mountain View City Council unanimously approved a new development at 870 E. El. Camino Real. 

The Mountain View City Council voted unanimously last week to approve a residential development featuring two six-story buildings with a collective 233 units at 870 E. El Camino Real, replacing the 42 existing units at the site.

Originally proposed by Equity Residential in March 2019, the project has moved through the city’s development review and approval process over the past three years. With the council’s green light, construction is scheduled to break ground next year.

