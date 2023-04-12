police

A police officer notifies staff of an incident outside city hall during Tuesday's Los Altos City Council meeting.

Los Altos City Council participants were sequestered for approximately 40 minutes Tuesday night while police dealt with a man holding a knife, allegedly having mental health issues.

A 55-year-old man drove a vehicle into the police department’s parking area near City Hall shortly after 10 p.m., according to Los Altos police Sgt. Liz Checke. He had been reportedly driving around for hours after his family reported him missing after 6 p.m.

