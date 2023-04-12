Los Altos City Council participants were sequestered for approximately 40 minutes Tuesday night while police dealt with a man holding a knife, allegedly having mental health issues.
A 55-year-old man drove a vehicle into the police department’s parking area near City Hall shortly after 10 p.m., according to Los Altos police Sgt. Liz Checke. He had been reportedly driving around for hours after his family reported him missing after 6 p.m.
Checke said police had been in periodic contact with the man, who indicated a willingness to self harm.
After driving into the parking lot, Checke described: “He contacted officers via phone say-ing he wanted to turn himself in. He was then observed by our police dispatch, approaching the lobby doors (at city council chambers) – he had a knife in his hand.”
Eventually, the man returned to his car with the knife. Police contacted an officer at the council meeting. He had council members and others shelter in place until the issue was resolved.
Checke said the man ended cooperated with the officers. “He basically dropped the knife out the door (of the car) and he was detained at that point,” she said. “He was placed on a mental health hold.”
The man was described initially as angry, but calmed down during the course of the night.
“I think he went from sort of a high-level of aggression type of thing,” Checke said, “then eventually, it had de-escalated to a point where he was much calmer by the time he had decided on his own to drive to the police department and turn himself in.”
“It was clear that the sergeant who was staffing our council meeting was monitoring some-thing going on,” said Los Altos Mayor Sally Meadows. “At first, we were told to stay sitting in place in chambers, and they locked all the doors to the exterior. Shortly thereafter they asked council to go in back to the staff area, we got briefed, and then shortly thereafter the public was invited back, too, and they were briefed also.
“We were cleared to return to chambers at around 10:40 p.m. after they had the person in custody and he was taken away in an ambulance to deal with his self-inflicted wounds and presumably for a psychiatric evaluation. After some discussion, council agreed to resume our meeting where we left off.”
Meadows added: “We very much appreciate our PD’s excellent handling of the situation both for the community broadly and for those of us in the council chambers for the meeting.”
