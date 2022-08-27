A man fell to his death Friday from a parking structure near El Camino Hospital in Mountain View.

The unidentified man fell from a fifth-story ledge of the structure on North Drive, just after 1 p.m., following approximately two hours of attempts by Mountain View police and other rescue personnel to negotiate with him.

