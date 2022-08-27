A man fell to his death Friday from a parking structure near El Camino Hospital in Mountain View.
The unidentified man fell from a fifth-story ledge of the structure on North Drive, just after 1 p.m., following approximately two hours of attempts by Mountain View police and other rescue personnel to negotiate with him.
The ordeal began around 11 a.m., according to police, when dispatchers received calls of a man in crisis.
“Officers immediately responded to the area, including specially trained crisis intervention officers,” a police statement said.
Also on scene were city fire personnel and Santa Clara County paramedics.
“Unfortunately, despite every effort to have him come down, the man ultimately attempted to climb over the railing of the structure and fell,” police said in the statement. “Extensive life-saving efforts were made to revive him, but he was pronounced deceased. Our officers are devastated.”
“This is an incredibly tragic situation, and I know our team is greatly impacted by today,” Chief Chris Hsiung said. “My thoughts are with the man’s family.”
Police are not releasing the name of the individual.
If you or someone you know is in crisis, a national hotline was established to help connect people to immediate care and services: 988 is available to anyone and can be used at any time. More resources can be found at bhsd.sccgov.org/home.
