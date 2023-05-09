The city of Los Altos recently hired Melissa Thurman as city clerk.
As city clerk, Thurman is responsible for facilitating the conducting of business by the Los Altos City Council and fulfilling legal requirements set forth in city code and state law. She also will work closely with city commissions, providing support and guidance to commission liaisons and conducting commission recruitment.
“We are very excited to welcome Melissa to the city,” said assistant city manager Jon Maginot. “She brings a wide variety of experience to the role, and vast expertise in records management, elections and technology implementation that will better our service to the city council, commissions and Los Altos community.”
Thurman, who started the position last month, has more than a decade of municipal experience, holding positions in the cities of Redwood City, Half Moon Bay, San Bernardino, Portola Valley and San Bruno. As city clerk for Portola Valley and San Bruno, she led multiple technology improvements that streamlined agenda management and Fair Political Practices Commission filings and trainings.
“I am excited for the opportunity to be the next city clerk for the city of Los Altos and to work alongside the city council, Los Altos community and city staff,” Thurman said. “I look forward to leveraging my experience to build on the work already underway that continues promoting more efficient and transparent processes within the city clerk’s office.”
Thurman holds certifications as a Master Municipal Clerk and a Certified Municipal Clerk. She has served in positions in several professional organizations, including the City Clerks Association of California and the City Clerks Division of the League of California Cities.
Thurman is a designated Fellow of the Athenian Dialogue Society, the leadership training arm of the International Institute of Municipal Clerks.
Thurman succeeds former Los Altos City Clerk Andrea Chelemengos, who retired in April 2022. Angel Rodriguez, assistant city clerk, served as interim city clerk during the transition. The city plans to introduce Thurman to the community in coming weeks.
