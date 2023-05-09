Thurman

Melissa Thurman

The city of Los Altos recently hired Melissa Thurman as city clerk.

As city clerk, Thurman is responsible for facilitating the conducting of business by the Los Altos City Council and fulfilling legal requirements set forth in city code and state law. She also will work closely with city commissions, providing support and guidance to commission liaisons and conducting commission recruitment.

