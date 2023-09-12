Los Altos Vice Mayor Jonathan Weinberg discussed his road to serving on the city council and answered questions from residents at a Los Altos Community Coalition meeting Last week.
Approximately 20 people attended the meeting, held Friday via Zoom. Weinberg, a practicing litigator in addition to his commitment to civic service, dipped his toe into local government when he joined the Parks and Recreation Commission. He admitted during the meeting that he was unfamiliar with city politics and how cities were governed when he joined, but with time, he grew more and more involved and invested in what the city council was doing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments