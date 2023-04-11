The Los Altos City Council is due to review the city’s housing element update once again after state officials failed to approve it.
Council members are scheduled to discuss the state findings and next steps at their April 25 meeting. The state’s Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), in a March 30 letter, rejected Los Altos’ adopted housing element, calling for additional changes to “substantially comply” with the law.
“The adopted housing element addresses many statutory requirements described in HCD’s November 10, 2022, review,” the letter stated. “However, additional revisions are necessary to substantially comply with state housing element law.”
As part of cities’ general plans, housing elements provide a strategy for meeting future housing needs. Failure to produce an approved housing element could result in penalties and loss of local control. A slew of state laws in recent years have resulted in vastly increased demands on cities to boost their housing supply. For the sixth and latest housing element cycle, Los Altos is expected to provide conditions for developing nearly 2,000 new units (1,958) over eight years (2023-2031).
Nick Zornes, the city’s development services director in charge of overseeing the housing element, indicated the HCD changes being sought are not substantial. He pointed to “minor tweaks which need to result in some more firm language throughout specific sections.”
The document upon which the future of Los Altos land use rests requires the city to provide mostly housing deemed “affordable” and for that housing to be available throughout the area. Housing also must be available to all ages, incomes and abilities.
Los Altos is hardly alone in its struggle to gain state approval of its new housing element. Mountain View and Los Altos Hills both have yet to receive the nod from the state as well. Mountain View City Council members were set to discuss their document at Tuesday’s meeting, held after the Town Crier’s print deadline.
Proposed revisions
The state’s largely esoteric response to Los Altos outlines revisions under two main categories: “housing needs, resources and constraints” and “housing programs.”
In general, the letter calls for additional analysis and more specific information.
For example, under an analysis of “fair housing,” the letter notes: “A complete analysis must address the income categories of identified sites with respect to location, the number of sites and units by all income groups and how that affects the existing patterns for all components of the assessment of fair housing (e.g., segregation and integration, access to opportunity, disproportionate housing needs, etc.).”
Under progress in meeting the state’s assigned Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) for Los Altos (the 1,958 number), state officials said the city relies on pipeline projects to meet its RHNA, and identifies 587 units that are either pending, approved or under construction.
“A complete analysis should also demonstrate the availability of pipeline projects during the planning period by analyzing past project completion rates and any known barriers to development in the planning period,” the letter states.
In addressing “nonvacant” sites as potential housing, state officials said analysis should include public comments related to the identified sites and their potential for redevelopment, such as downtown sites and the Foothill Crossing shopping center.
Elsewhere, officials said Los Altos should clarify whether its Downtown Vision plan allows for housing, “and if so, describe the development standards.”
Reaction among those closely following the process was mostly surprise.
“Los Altos made significant commitments to produce more housing,” said Anne Paulson with the Los Altos Affordable Housing Coalition. “I thought it would be enough. I hoped it would be enough. But HCD is picky.”
In her review of the latest state response, Paulson found HCD took issue primarily with fair housing, parking and land-use controls.
Regarding land use, “They want us to see whether limits on maximum lot coverage, floor-area ratio and height limits are preventing developers from building housing, and then if they are, we have to remove or revise those constraints,” Paulson said.
With parking, she said, the city was “ambushed. … The first HCD letter said Los Altos should ‘provide a specific commitment to study and update parking requirements.’ So, we did, and now in the second letter, HCD is saying that the housing element itself has to provide the analysis.”
Mayor Sally Meadows, while disappointed with the state’s response, also noted: “They weren’t necessarily questioning what we’re saying. They’re just saying we need further data.”
Meadows added that some of what the state asked for has already been done. For example, she pointed to the state recommendation that the city eliminate independent architectural review of projects – a move the council already approved.
She hopes the changes needed are manageable enough that the council can approve the amended housing element April 25, and the revised document can be sent to the state the following day.
“It wasn’t about implementing new programs,” Meadows said of the state’s review. “It was about additional data. … It’s not substantial changes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments