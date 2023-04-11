Town crier file photo

The Los Altos City Council is due to review the city’s housing element update once again after state officials failed to approve it.

Council members are scheduled to discuss the state findings and next steps at their April 25 meeting. The state’s Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), in a March 30 letter, rejected Los Altos’ adopted housing element, calling for additional changes to “substantially comply” with the law.

