The city of Los Altos is on the hook for paying $6,336 to the Cities Association of Santa Clara County, officially ending Andi Jordan’s employment and a harassment claim brought by Jordan against members of the Los Altos City Council.
Jordan, the wife of former Los Altos City Manager Chris Jordan, signed a formal termination agreement with the association last week that released the association and any representatives of its member cities from liability.
Jordan had previously named Los Altos council members Anita Enander and Lynette Lee Eng in a harassment complaint, seeking $441,000, equivalent to four years’ pay, in damages. With the new agreement, Jordan will receive a total of $180,000, contributed by the association’s member cities.
Generally, Jordan argued that members of the Cities Association harassed her on the basis of sex/gender and marital status and as retaliation.
Specifically, Jordan alleged that Enander and Lee Eng “continuously targeted and harassed” her because of conflicts with her husband in his capacity as city manager. The council forced Chris Jordan to resign in December 2020.
Jordan also maintained that she was unreasonably denied medical insurance, both before and after losing coverage on her husband’s employer-based plan while he served as city manager, exacerbating her rheumatoid arthritis.
Cities have until July 22 to pay their share of the settlement, formally ending the matter with Jordan. City Manager Gabe Engeland confirmed that Los Altos already paid its share out of its 2021-2022 legal fees budget.
Conclusion of the case reopens an ongoing debate for the Los Altos council over when current Cities Association representative Councilmember Neysa Fligor should vacate her seat on the board.
The council agreed June 14 that Fligor would continue to serve as Los Altos’ representative until Engeland and City Attorney Jolie Houston alert the council that all outstanding issues with the Cities Association have been resolved.
Engeland said the item isn’t likely to appear before the council until Aug. 23 – after both the July 22 payment deadline and the council’s summer recess.
